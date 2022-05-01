Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:00PM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

strongest below passes and canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.