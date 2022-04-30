Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 8:52PM PDT until May 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and

55 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include

Highways 101 and 154.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional sundowner winds are expected

Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind

advisories.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.