Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 8:52PM PDT until May 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and
55 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include
Highways 101 and 154.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional sundowner winds are expected
Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind
advisories.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.