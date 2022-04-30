Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 1:03PM PDT until May 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 45
and 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.
