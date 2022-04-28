Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 8:47PM PDT until April 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.