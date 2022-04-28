Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 4:32AM PDT until April 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

AAD

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and

isolated gusts to 60 mph are expected. Winds will be strongest

through and below passes and canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.