Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 12:19PM PDT until April 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
