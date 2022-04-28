Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 12:19PM PDT until April 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. Strongest in

the foothills between Carpinteria and Montecito.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.