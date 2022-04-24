Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:19AM PDT until April 24 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica
Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
the 23, 101, and 118 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS
ACTIONS.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments