Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 5:35AM PDT until April 24 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph. Local gusts to 50 mph possible near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 101, 154, and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.