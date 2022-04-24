Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 5:35AM PDT until April 24 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway

14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.