Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 3:10AM PDT until April 24 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected, except 30 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 60

mph near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.