Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 3:10AM PDT until April 24 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, except 25 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph near
Montecito Hills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highways 101, 154, and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.