Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 3:10AM PDT until April 24 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica

Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the

23, 101, and 118 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.