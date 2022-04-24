Beach Hazards Statement issued April 24 at 11:41AM PDT until April 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip
currents will continue today.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since
can be deadly locations in such conditions.