Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 9:22PM PDT until April 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highways 101 and 154, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.