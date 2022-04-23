Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 9:22PM PDT until April 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, except
25 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highway 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments