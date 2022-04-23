Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 9:22PM PDT until April 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected, except 30 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 60 mph

near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.