Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
April 24, 2022 4:14 am
Published 8:41 pm

Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 8:41PM PDT until April 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected, except isolated gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content