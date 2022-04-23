Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 8:41PM PDT until April 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected, except isolated gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.