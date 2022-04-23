Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 5:56AM PDT until April 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.