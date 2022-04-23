Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 5:56AM PDT until April 23 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest near the Interstate 5 corridor.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway
14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.