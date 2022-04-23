Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 1:35AM PDT until April 23 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the San Marcos Pass.Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.