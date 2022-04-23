Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 1:35AM PDT until April 23 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the San Marcos Pass.Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.