Beach Hazards Statement issued April 23 at 5:13PM PDT until April 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…The high surf advisory has expired, but elevated surf of

5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents has warranted a beach

hazards statement through Sunday.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.