Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 3:50AM PDT until April 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Local gusts to 45 mph possible on Ventura County beaches.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast,

Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Los Angeles

County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, and

This includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405,

605, and 710 freeways in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.