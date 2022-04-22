Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 10:07AM PDT until April 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Local gusts to 45 mph possible on Ventura County
beaches.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Ventura County Beaches,
Ventura County Inland Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, and
This includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405,
605, and 710 freeways in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments