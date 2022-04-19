Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 3:53PM PDT until April 19 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.