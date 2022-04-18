Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 8:25PM PDT until April 19 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph near Gaviota/Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include

Highways 101 and 154.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.