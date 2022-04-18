Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 6:05AM PDT until April 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments