April 18
Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:26PM PDT until April 19 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

