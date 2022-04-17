Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 3:13PM PDT until April 18 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota with isolated gusts
up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty
winds include Highways 101 and 154.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sundowner winds are expected to increase
slightly in strength and areal coverage on Monday night, and
will likely need another round of wind advisories.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
