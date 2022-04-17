Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 10:53PM PDT until April 18 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota with isolated

gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Highways 101 and 154.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sundowner winds are expected to increase

slightly in strength and areal coverage on Monday night, and

will likely need another round of wind advisories.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.