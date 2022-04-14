Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 12:23PM PDT until April 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

