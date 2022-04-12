Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 3:06AM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph across higher terrain.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Santa
Monica Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.