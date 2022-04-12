High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:06AM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.