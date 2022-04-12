Beach Hazards Statement issued April 12 at 4:43PM PDT until April 13 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
