Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:54PM PDT until April 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Lucia
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
