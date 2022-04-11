Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:54PM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Ojai Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

