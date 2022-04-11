Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:28PM PDT until April 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Ynez Valley, San

Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo

County Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.