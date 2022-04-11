Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:28PM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Casitas.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.