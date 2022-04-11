Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 4:12AM PDT until April 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph early evening becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph late evening.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast
Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa
Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.