Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 4:12AM PDT until April 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph early evening becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph late evening.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa

Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.