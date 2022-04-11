Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 4:12AM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.