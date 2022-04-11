Skip to Content
Published 3:54 am

Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 3:54AM PDT until April 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

