Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 3:54AM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.