Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:13PM PDT until April 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph early evening becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph late evening.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Ynez Valley, San
Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.