Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:13PM PDT until April 11 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4
AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
