Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:13PM PDT until April 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
