High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 9:54PM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65

mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.