High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 4:12AM PDT until April 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains. Strongest near the I-5 corridor.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.