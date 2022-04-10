Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 9:29AM PDT until April 11 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM
PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.