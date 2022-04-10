Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 8:01PM PDT until April 11 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT Monday. For the
High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the
gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
