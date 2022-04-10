Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 8:01PM PDT until April 11 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT Monday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the

gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.