Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 5:41PM PDT until April 12 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the
gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture.
