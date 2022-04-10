Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 5:41PM PDT until April 12 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the

gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture.